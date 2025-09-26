Elme Communities (ELME) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) has jumped by 0.06% compared to previous close of $16.7. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-10 that A surprising solid REIT earnings season wrapped up this week. Of the 100 equity REITs that provide full-year FFO guidance, 62% raised their outlook – above the historical 55% average. Disinflation was a surprisingly common thread across second-quarter results, with the majority of the upside revisions being driven by improved expense expectations – the highest quantity of expense reductions ever. Healthcare REITs were notable upside standouts as senior housing fundamentals remained stellar, while skilled nursing REITs received some good news on the policy front via healthy CMS Medicare rate increases.

Is It Worth Investing in Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Right Now?

ELME has 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ELME is 86.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELME on September 26, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

ELME’s Market Performance

The stock of Elme Communities (ELME) has seen a -1.30% decrease in the past week, with a -1.53% drop in the past month, and a 4.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for ELME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for ELME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELME stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ELME by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for ELME in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $2 based on the research report published on September 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ELME Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELME fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.99. In addition, Elme Communities saw -7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Elme Communities stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -1.31%, with -0.77% for asset returns.

Based on Elme Communities (ELME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $120.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elme Communities (ELME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.