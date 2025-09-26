Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ELDN is 55.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.72% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of ELDN was 889.89K shares.

ELDN stock’s latest price update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELDN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.24% compared to its previous closing price of $2.47. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that Steve Perrin, Ph.D.

ELDN’s Market Performance

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.16% drop in the past month, and a -5.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for ELDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for ELDN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELDN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ELDN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ELDN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELDN reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ELDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELDN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

ELDN Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELDN fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-456.83% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 76.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.67%. Equity return is now at value -16.20%, with -5.95% for asset returns.

Based on Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -80.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-35.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 776.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.