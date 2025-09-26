Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA) has gone down by -2.51% for the week, with a 20.44% rise in the past month and a 93.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.06% for ELVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.13% for ELVA’s stock, with a 94.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electrovaya, Inc (NASDAQ: ELVA) Right Now?

Electrovaya, Inc (NASDAQ: ELVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 236.56x compared to its average ratio. ELVA has 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ELVA is 26.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELVA on September 26, 2025 was 312.28K shares.

ELVA stock’s latest price update

Electrovaya, Inc (NASDAQ: ELVA)’s stock price has dropped by -11.29% in relation to previous closing price of $7.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Electrovaya Inc. (“Electrovaya” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced that it has commenced drawdowns on its $50.8 million EXIM debt Facility (“Facility”) which is tied to capital and engineering expenses at its Jamestown, NY facility. Further drawdowns are expected to occur regularly over the next 12 months.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELVA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELVA by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for ELVA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELVA reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ELVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 06th, 2024.

ELVA Trading at 23.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +19.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVA fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Electrovaya, Inc saw 190.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrovaya, Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 8.02%, with 2.62% for asset returns.

Based on Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.