East West Bancorp, Inc (EWBC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

East West Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC)’s stock price has increased by 2.03% compared to its previous closing price of $105.76. However, the company has seen a -1.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-18 that East West Bancorp delivers robust Q2 2025 results, showcasing resilience, relationship-driven growth, and industry-leading efficiency. EWBC’s strong loan and deposit growth, disciplined credit management, and premium valuation highlight its enduring profitability and market trust. Risks include high CRE exposure, tariff uncertainties, legislative headwinds in renewables, and macroeconomic volatility, but management’s strategy remains prudent.

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EWBC is 136.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EWBC on September 26, 2025 was 919.47K shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC’s stock has seen a -1.63% decrease for the week, with a 1.73% rise in the past month and a 6.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for East West Bancorp, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.32% for EWBC stock, with a simple moving average of 11.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $139 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EWBC reach a price target of $124. The rating they have provided for EWBC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 10th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to EWBC, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

EWBC Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.57. In addition, East West Bancorp, Inc saw 30.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Oh Irene H, who sold 7,639 shares at the price of $109.40 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Oh Irene H now owns 105,714 shares of East West Bancorp, Inc, valued at $835,707 using the latest closing price.

Oh Irene H, the Chief Risk Officer of East West Bancorp, Inc, sold 15,051 shares at $106.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27 ’25, which means that Oh Irene H is holding 113,353 shares at $1,606,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp, Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 15.47%, with 1.58% for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp, Inc (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp, Inc (EWBC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.