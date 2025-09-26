DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) has plunged by -0.79% when compared to previous closing price of $138.76, but the company has seen a 1.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-24 that Greenwich, Connecticut–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2025) – Tuttle Capital Management, a pioneer in innovative thematic and options-based ETFs, today announced the launch of the industry’s first 0 Days to Expiration (0DTE) Covered Call ETF on IBIT. The Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covered Call ETF (Ticker: BITK) seeks to deliver income and capital appreciation while addressing the risks of overnight market moves.

Is It Worth Investing in DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) Right Now?

DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DTE is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DTE is 206.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume for DTE on September 26, 2025 was 1.25M shares.

DTE’s Market Performance

DTE’s stock has seen a 1.89% increase for the week, with a -0.32% drop in the past month and a 4.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for DTE Energy Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for DTE’s stock, with a 4.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DTE by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for DTE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $135 based on the research report published on February 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to DTE, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

DTE Trading at -0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.16. In addition, DTE Energy Co saw 8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Muschong Lisa A., who sold 1,600 shares at the price of $140.53 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, Muschong Lisa A. now owns 4,153 shares of DTE Energy Co, valued at $224,849 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for DTE Energy Co stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 12.61%, with 2.93% for asset returns.

Based on DTE Energy Co (DTE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.05 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DTE Energy Co (DTE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.