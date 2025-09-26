DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) has surged by 5.59% when compared to previous closing price of $26.45, but the company has seen a 9.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-16 that DRD, DAKT, NCSM, BBW and VPG stand out with strong price momentum and earnings outlooks.

Is It Worth Investing in DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) Right Now?

DRDGold Ltd. ADR (NYSE: DRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.63x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DRD is 86.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of DRD was 630.15K shares.

DRD’s Market Performance

DRD stock saw an increase of 9.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.56% and a quarterly increase of 115.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.43% for DRD stock, with a simple moving average of 96.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $13.75 based on the research report published on September 05, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

DRD Trading at 50.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares surge +55.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +105.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRD rose by +8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.37. In addition, DRDGold Ltd. ADR saw 174.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for DRDGold Ltd. ADR stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 28.11%, with 20.43% for asset returns.

Based on DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 107.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 120.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, DRDGold Ltd. ADR (DRD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.