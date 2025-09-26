Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.71x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for RDY is 832.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of RDY was 1.17M shares.

RDY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (NYSE: RDY) has decreased by -0.03% when compared to last closing price of $14.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-18 that Extrovis AG Bahnhof Park 46340, Baar, Switzerland Media Relations Contact Madhu Marur [email protected] Press Release Extrovis AG and Dr. Reddy’s announce the launch of the authorized generic of CARAC (fluorouracil cream), 0.5% in the U.S. Baar, Switzerland; August 14, 2025 Extrovis AG, a global pharmaceutical company focused on research-driven innovation, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”), today announced the launch of Fluorouracil Cream, 0.5%, an authorized generic and therapeutic equivalent of Carac® (fluorouracil cream) 0.5%, in the US market, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

RDY’s Market Performance

RDY’s stock has fallen by -4.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.60% and a quarterly drop of -6.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.24% for RDY’s stock, with a -0.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDY stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for RDY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RDY in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16.90 based on the research report published on June 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RDY Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDY fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.48. In addition, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR saw -10.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 17.48%, with 12.06% for asset returns.

Based on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $96.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR (RDY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.