Dover Corp (DOV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOV is 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DOV is 136.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOV on September 26, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

DOV stock’s latest price update

Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.02% compared to its previous closing price of $167.29. However, the company has seen a -4.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Metcal, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leader in benchtop soldering for electronics and industrial manufacturing, today announced the global launch of its new PT4-4000 and PT4-8000 Series 4-Zone Circuit Board Preheaters and compatible circuit board holders.

DOV’s Market Performance

DOV’s stock has fallen by -4.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.12% and a quarterly drop of -9.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Dover Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for DOV stock, with a simple moving average of -9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $185 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOV reach a price target of $217. The rating they have provided for DOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to DOV, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

DOV Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.94. In addition, Dover Corp saw -13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corp stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 16.72%, with 8.76% for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corp (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dover Corp (DOV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.