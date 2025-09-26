Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.34%relation to previous closing price of $15.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-14 that U.S. equity markets climbed to fresh record highs this past week after relatively benign inflation data and weak employment data cleared the path for the Fed to resume rate cuts. While CPI and PPI readings continued to show a modest reacceleration in price pressures from their post-pandemic lows earlier this year, both remained “cool enough” to permit a policy pivot. The Fed is widely expected to cut reference rates by 25 basis points to a 4.25% upper bound, which follows a nine-month “pause” since the last reduction last December.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) Right Now?

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DEI is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DEI is 160.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.00% of that float. The average trading volume for DEI on September 26, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

DEI’s Market Performance

The stock of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has seen a -5.74% decrease in the past week, with a -0.19% drop in the past month, and a 2.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for DEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.15% for DEI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DEI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for DEI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DEI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

DEI Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI fell by -5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.29. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc saw -10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 1.74%, with 0.38% for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $590.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.