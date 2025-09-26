Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Dominos Pizza Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24x compared to its average ratio. DPZ has 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for DPZ is 33.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DPZ on September 26, 2025 was 675.08K shares.

DPZ stock’s latest price update

Dominos Pizza Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ)’s stock price has plunge by 2.83%relation to previous closing price of $422.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-26 that Domino’s Pizza (DPZ -0.60%) may be best known for late-night delivery, but for investors it represents something bigger. One of the most durable growth stories in the restaurant industry.

DPZ’s Market Performance

Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has experienced a 1.40% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.94% drop in the past month, and a -2.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for DPZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for DPZ stock, with a simple moving average of -4.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPZ stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for DPZ by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for DPZ in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $500 based on the research report published on July 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DPZ reach a price target of $500. The rating they have provided for DPZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

DPZ Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPZ rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $446.19. In addition, Dominos Pizza Inc saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPZ starting from GOLDMAN JAMES A, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $451.49 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, GOLDMAN JAMES A now owns 3,384 shares of Dominos Pizza Inc, valued at $451,494 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominos Pizza Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 7.37%.

Based on Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ), the company’s capital structure generated 4.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.