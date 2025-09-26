Dolly Varden Silver Corp (DVS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dolly Varden Silver Corp (AMEX: DVS)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.95% in comparison to its previous close of $4.37, however, the company has experienced a 13.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. thenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – September 4, 2025 – Global Stocks News – Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of Dolly Varden Silver. On September 2, 2025 Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV: DV) (NYSE American: DVS) (FSE: DVQ) announced that backfill directional drilling at the Wolf Vein in hole DV25-446 has intersected 1,422 g/t silver over 21.70 meters, including 10,700 g/t silver over 1.00 meter. Click Image To View Full Size

Is It Worth Investing in Dolly Varden Silver Corp (AMEX: DVS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

The public float for DVS is 55.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of DVS was 438.55K shares.

DVS’s Market Performance

DVS’s stock has seen a 13.48% increase for the week, with a 32.66% rise in the past month and a 36.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for Dolly Varden Silver Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.51% for DVS’s stock, with a 47.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DVS Trading at 20.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +31.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVS rose by +13.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Dolly Varden Silver Corp saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DVS

The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -21.75%, with -20.00% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$25.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dolly Varden Silver Corp (DVS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.