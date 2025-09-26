Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (NYSE: DDL)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.62% in comparison to its previous close of $2.1, however, the company has experienced a -3.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-22 that Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Liang Changlin – Founder, CEO & Director Nicky Zheng – Director of Investor Relations Song Wang – CFO & Director Conference Call Participants Thomas Chong – Jefferies LLC, Research Division Yang Bai – China International Capital Corporation Limited, Research Division Operator Good day, and welcome to the Dingdong Limited Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (NYSE: DDL) Right Now?

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (NYSE: DDL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.92x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DDL is 144.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of DDL was 497.93K shares.

DDL’s Market Performance

DDL’s stock has seen a -3.08% decrease for the week, with a -4.44% drop in the past month and a -1.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for DDL’s stock, with a -23.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDL stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DDL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for DDL in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $2.80 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDL reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for DDL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DDL, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

DDL Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDL fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR saw -31.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 44.96%, with 5.00% for asset returns.

Based on Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $265.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 174.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd ADR (DDL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.