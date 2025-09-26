DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.06.

The public float for DHAI is 21.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DHAI on September 26, 2025 was 5.83M shares.

DHAI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ: DHAI) has plunged by -7.72% when compared to previous closing price of $0.21, but the company has seen a -10.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that DIH Receives Notice of Additional Basis for Delisting from The Nasdaq Stock Market DIH Has Requested Hearing to Appeal before Nasdaq Hearing Panel NORWELL, Mass., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DIH Holding US, Inc. (“DIH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DHAI) received a notice on September 12, 2025, from the Listing Qualifications Staff (“Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that it had failed to regain compliance under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the “Bid Price Rule”) and, accordingly, the Staff notified the Company that this matter would serve as an additional basis for delisting.

DHAI’s Market Performance

DHAI’s stock has fallen by -10.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.32% and a quarterly drop of -26.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.62% for DIH Holding US Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.03% for DHAI stock, with a simple moving average of -60.35% for the last 200 days.

DHAI Trading at -21.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -25.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHAI fell by -10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2160. In addition, DIH Holding US Inc saw -90.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for DIH Holding US Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%.

Based on DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI), the company’s capital structure generated -0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -50.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.