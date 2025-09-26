Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLR is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DLR is 340.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on September 26, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

DLR stock’s latest price update

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.37% in comparison to its previous close of $172.0, seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading global data center provider with $48 billion in assets and over 300 data centers. DLR maintains a strong capital structure with 93% fixed-rate debt, a 263% asset coverage ratio, and investment-grade credit ratings from major agencies. DLR common stock trades at $174.12 with a forward P/FFO of 24.20, yielding 2.80% and a 20-year dividend payment streak.

DLR’s Market Performance

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.05% gain in the past month and a 1.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for DLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.11% for DLR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to DLR, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

DLR Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.48. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc saw 6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Power Andrew, who sold 53,269 shares at the price of $175.16 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Power Andrew now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc, valued at $9,330,598 using the latest closing price.

Power Andrew, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Digital Realty Trust Inc, sold 4,731 shares at $175.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Power Andrew is holding 0 shares at $828,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 6.37%, with 3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.