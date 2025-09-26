Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS): A Technical Analysis

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72x compared to its average ratio. DKS has 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DKS is 63.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DKS on September 26, 2025 was 1.70M shares.

DKS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) has decreased by -2.18% when compared to last closing price of $230.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investopedia.com reported 2025-09-25 that Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) stock is getting cheers from Goldman Sachs after the retailer’s $2.4 billion purchase of rival Foot Locker closed earlier this month.

DKS’s Market Performance

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) has seen a -0.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.70% decline in the past month and a 14.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for DKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for DKS’s stock, with a 7.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $274 based on the research report published on September 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKS reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for DKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2025.

DKS Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.92. In addition, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc saw 4.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Gupta Navdeep, who sold 13,334 shares at the price of $225.00 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, Gupta Navdeep now owns 74,444 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc, valued at $3,000,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 37.37%, with 11.38% for asset returns.

Based on Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 27.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.