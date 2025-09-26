DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Stock Experiences 8.67% Monthly Change

In the past week, DHT stock has gone down by -3.05%, with a monthly gain of 8.67% and a quarterly surge of 11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for DHT Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for DHT’s stock, with a 13.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) is above average at 10.50x. The 36-month beta value for DHT is also noteworthy at -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for DHT is 133.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on September 26, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

DHT stock’s latest price update

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.35% in comparison to its previous close of $12.58, however, the company has experienced a -3.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-28 that I use YCharts’ Value Score and Ben Graham Formula to identify large-cap value stocks offering strong intrinsic value and stable dividends. Analyst forecasts suggest top-ten GASV ‘Dogs’ could deliver 17.9% to 36.88% net gains by August 2026, with average gains near 23.6%. Eight of fourteen ‘safer’ lowest-priced GASV stocks are currently fair-priced and buyable, combining positive free cash flow and attractive yields.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $9.70 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to DHT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.37. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 15.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc stands at 0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 17.90%, with 13.05% for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $324.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In summary, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.