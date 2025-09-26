Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.81% in relation to its previous close of $98.06. However, the company has experienced a -5.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that California-based Crystal Art Gallery, a leading global omnichannel supplier of art and home décor products, is using Descartes Sellercloud™ and its warehouse management system (WMS) module to consolidate and synchronize warehousing, inventory, listings, order processing, shipping, customer service, and invoicing across multiple sales channels and brands. With fulfillment operations centralized in a single platform, the company boosted order fulfillment fivefold, increased operational efficiency and reduced shipping costs.

Is It Worth Investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is above average at 56.87x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DSGX is 85.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DSGX on September 26, 2025 was 470.75K shares.

DSGX’s Market Performance

The stock of Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) has seen a -5.67% decrease in the past week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month, and a -5.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for DSGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.06% for DSGX’s stock, with a -10.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSGX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DSGX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for DSGX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $110 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSGX reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for DSGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to DSGX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

DSGX Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSGX fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.51. In addition, Descartes Systems Group Inc saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DSGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Descartes Systems Group Inc stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 10.54%, with 8.92% for asset returns.

Based on Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 29.82. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 193.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $267.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.