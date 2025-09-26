Delixy Holdings Ltd (DLXY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Delixy Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DLXY)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.30% in comparison to its previous close of $6.6, however, the company has experienced a 13.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-12 that Six IPOs and one SPAC debuted this week. Nine IPOs and two SPACs submitted initial filings this week. Two sizable mining companies are slated to go public in the US in the week ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in Delixy Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DLXY) Right Now?

On September 26, 2025, DLXY’s average trading volume was 331.30K shares.

DLXY’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Delixy Holdings Ltd (DLXY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.78% for DLXY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.59% for the last 200 days.

DLXY Trading at 26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +25.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.49% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for DLXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Delixy Holdings Ltd stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%.

Based on Delixy Holdings Ltd (DLXY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 13.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Delixy Holdings Ltd (DLXY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.