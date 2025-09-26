Deere & Co (DE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.48% in relation to its previous close of $468.94. However, the company has experienced a -1.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Deere (DE) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.40x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DE is 250.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of DE was 1.35M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

The stock of Deere & Co (DE) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a -4.32% drop in the past month, and a -8.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for DE stock, with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DE reach a price target of $501. The rating they have provided for DE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DE, setting the target price at $477 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DE Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $473.45. In addition, Deere & Co saw 14.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Kalathur Rajesh, who sold 24,580 shares at the price of $500.61 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Kalathur Rajesh now owns 74,878 shares of Deere & Co, valued at $12,304,921 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Co stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 21.59%, with 4.83% for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Co (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $14.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Deere & Co (DE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.