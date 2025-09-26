CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for CYBR is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 19 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CYBR is 50.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume for CYBR on September 26, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

CYBR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) has jumped by 0.03% compared to previous close of $480.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that CyberArk (CYBR) closed at $475.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day.

CYBR’s Market Performance

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has seen a -2.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.71% gain in the past month and a 20.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.79% for CYBR’s stock, with a 26.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $415 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $440. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to CYBR, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

CYBR Trading at 9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $472.21. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd saw 68.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd stands at -0.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -10.35%, with -4.97% for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $28.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.