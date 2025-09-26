Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (NASDAQ: CCRN) has increased by 7.98% when compared to last closing price of $13.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-20 that AGL, CCRN and GOGL have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 20, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (NASDAQ: CCRN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCRN is 30.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCRN on September 26, 2025 was 301.04K shares.

CCRN’s Market Performance

The stock of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) has seen a 4.87% increase in the past week, with a 7.58% rise in the past month, and a 11.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for CCRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for CCRN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

CCRN Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCRN rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.38. In addition, Cross Country Healthcares, Inc saw 3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -1.96%, with -1.44% for asset returns.

Based on Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 15.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cross Country Healthcares, Inc (CCRN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.