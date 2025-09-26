Cricut Inc (CRCT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT)’s stock price has dropped by -7.26% in relation to previous closing price of $6.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Here is how Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) and Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) is above average at 18.70x. The 36-month beta value for CRCT is also noteworthy at 0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CRCT is 45.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.19% of that float. The average trading volume of CRCT on September 26, 2025 was 720.74K shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

The stock of Cricut Inc (CRCT) has seen a -7.81% decrease in the past week, with a 9.82% rise in the past month, and a 7.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for CRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.14% for CRCT’s stock, with a 17.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on April 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRCT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CRCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRCT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

CRCT Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Cricut Inc saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Ashish Arora, who sold 21,250 shares at the price of $6.77 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Ashish Arora now owns 2,824,061 shares of Cricut Inc, valued at $143,828 using the latest closing price.

Ashish Arora, the Chief Executive Officer of Cricut Inc, sold 21,250 shares at $6.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24 ’25, which means that Ashish Arora is holding 2,802,811 shares at $143,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cricut Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 18.96%, with 9.81% for asset returns.

Based on Cricut Inc (CRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 20.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 258.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $118.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Cricut Inc (CRCT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.