Costamare Inc (CMRE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE)’s stock price has increased by 0.24% compared to its previous closing price of $12.69. However, the company has seen a -0.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Costamare (CMRE) is a value play in shipping, offering stable cash flows, a 3-4% dividend yield, and trades at a steep discount to intrinsic value. CMRE’s investment case is anchored by long-term charters, post-spin-off focus on containers, disciplined newbuild orders, and a $2.5bn revenue backlog through 2026. DCF analysis supports a 12–18 month price target of $26/share, implying over 100% upside from current levels, with visible cash flow and conservative management.

Is It Worth Investing in Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) is above average at 5.38x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CMRE is 43.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMRE on September 26, 2025 was 496.69K shares.

CMRE’s Market Performance

CMRE stock saw an increase of -0.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.61% and a quarterly increase of 36.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Costamare Inc (CMRE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.16% for CMRE’s stock, with a 40.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMRE by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CMRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRE reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for CMRE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CMRE, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

CMRE Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRE fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.21. In addition, Costamare Inc saw 16.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Costamare Inc stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 14.61%, with 7.06% for asset returns.

Based on Costamare Inc (CMRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $619.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Costamare Inc (CMRE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.