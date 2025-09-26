Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNR is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CNR is 50.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNR on September 26, 2025 was 779.90K shares.

CNR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) has dropped by -0.93% compared to previous close of $82.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that Madeleine Paquin has been appointed to the Board of Directors of CN.

CNR’s Market Performance

Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) has seen a 6.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.81% gain in the past month and a 20.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for CNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.44% for CNR’s stock, with a 3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CNR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CNR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on June 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNR reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for CNR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 31st, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to CNR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

CNR Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNR rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.09. In addition, Core Natural Resources Inc saw -15.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

KRIEGSHAUSER PATRICK A, the Director of Core Natural Resources Inc, sold 3,043 shares at $77.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that KRIEGSHAUSER PATRICK A is holding 23,348 shares at $234,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Natural Resources Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 0.79%, with 0.46% for asset returns.

Based on Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 150.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $576.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.