Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP): A Technical Analysis

CRBP has 36-month beta value of 2.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRBP is 10.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRBP on September 26, 2025 was 152.36K shares.

CRBP stock’s latest price update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.38% compared to its previous closing price of $11.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical stage oncology and obesity company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to CRB-701 for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and an anti-PD(L)-1 therapy. A Fast Track designation for relapsed or refractory metastatic cervical cancer was granted by the FDA in December 2024.

CRBP’s Market Performance

CRBP’s stock has risen by 4.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.04% and a quarterly rise of 51.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.90% for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.75% for CRBP’s stock, with a 35.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CRBP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CRBP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRBP, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

CRBP Trading at 25.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares surge +15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBP rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc saw -36.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBP starting from Jenkins John Kenneth, who sold 2,783 shares at the price of $7.35 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Jenkins John Kenneth now owns 33 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, valued at $20,465 using the latest closing price.

Altmeyer Anne, the Director of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc, sold 1,392 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’25, which means that Altmeyer Anne is holding 1,391 shares at $10,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.31% for the present operating margin

-0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc stands at -82.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.6%. Equity return is now at value -49.00%, with -41.83% for asset returns.

Based on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -23.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -64.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$37.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 186.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.