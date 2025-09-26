COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.61%relation to previous closing price of $29.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does COPT Defense (CDP) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) Right Now?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05x compared to its average ratio. CDP has 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CDP is 112.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDP on September 26, 2025 was 922.68K shares.

CDP’s Market Performance

CDP’s stock has seen a -5.34% decrease for the week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month and a 4.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for COPT Defense Properties The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for CDP’s stock, with a 3.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CDP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CDP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $31 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDP reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for CDP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDP, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

CDP Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDP fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.10. In addition, COPT Defense Properties saw -3.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDP starting from Trimberger Lisa G, who sold 4,896 shares at the price of $30.72 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Trimberger Lisa G now owns 20,287 shares of COPT Defense Properties, valued at $150,405 using the latest closing price.

Trimberger Lisa G, the Director of COPT Defense Properties, sold 3,000 shares at $30.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that Trimberger Lisa G is holding 0 shares at $91,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for COPT Defense Properties stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.67%, with 3.39% for asset returns.

Based on COPT Defense Properties (CDP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $369.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.