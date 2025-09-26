Concentrix Corp (CNXC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC) is 15.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNXC is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CNXC is 44.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.15% of that float. On September 26, 2025, CNXC’s average trading volume was 729.32K shares.

CNXC stock’s latest price update

CNXC’s Market Performance

Concentrix Corp (CNXC) has seen a -3.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.91% gain in the past month and a -0.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for CNXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.02% for CNXC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNXC stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CNXC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CNXC in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $54 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNXC reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for CNXC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CNXC, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

CNXC Trading at 4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXC fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.90. In addition, Concentrix Corp saw -13.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXC starting from Twomey Cormac J, who sold 500 shares at the price of $50.25 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, Twomey Cormac J now owns 36,630 shares of Concentrix Corp, valued at $25,125 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Concentrix Corp stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.59%, with 1.91% for asset returns.

Based on Concentrix Corp (CNXC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.33 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Concentrix Corp (CNXC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.