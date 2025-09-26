Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (NYSE: CON) has increased by 1.80% when compared to last closing price of $20.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) will webcast an investor presentation, Delivering Reliable and Resilient Energy for the Future, from 8:30 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (NYSE: CON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (NYSE: CON) is above average at 17.96x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CON is 115.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CON on September 26, 2025 was 982.86K shares.

CON’s Market Performance

The stock of Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON) has seen a 1.40% increase in the past week, with a -10.28% drop in the past month, and a -0.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for CON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.26% for CON’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CON stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CON by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for CON in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $31 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CON reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CON, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

CON Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -12.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CON rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.88. In addition, Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc saw -9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 18.79%, with 5.74% for asset returns.

Based on Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $368.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc (CON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.