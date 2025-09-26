Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) has decreased by -8.23% when compared to last closing price of $1.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-25 that Coherus Oncology remains a speculative play, with a strong cash position post-Udenyca sale and a cash runway into 2026 supporting ongoing pipeline development. Toripalimab sales are steady but limited by a small patient population, so financial viability hinges on the success of novel pipeline agents like casdozokitug and CHS-114. Pipeline risks are significant, as neither IL-27 nor CCR8 targeting has shown efficacy in cancer yet, and early-stage biotech projects face high attrition rates.

Is It Worth Investing in Coherus Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CHRS is 105.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 30.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHRS on September 26, 2025 was 1.36M shares.

CHRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) has seen a -5.23% decrease in the past week, with a 28.32% rise in the past month, and a 97.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.01% for CHRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.07% for CHRS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 34.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRS

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRS reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CHRS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 16th, 2024.

CHRS Trading at 26.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +27.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRS fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3670. In addition, Coherus Oncology Inc saw 39.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRS starting from Wahlstrom Mats, who sold 99,988 shares at the price of $0.74 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Wahlstrom Mats now owns 0 shares of Coherus Oncology Inc, valued at $73,881 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.98% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Coherus Oncology Inc stands at 1.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.79%. Equity return is now at value -860.65%, with -27.59% for asset returns.

Based on Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -44.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $60.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coherus Oncology Inc (CHRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.