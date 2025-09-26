Codexis Inc (CDXS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Codexis Inc (CDXS) has seen a -2.04% decrease in the past week, with a -10.11% drop in the past month, and a 0.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for CDXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.38% for CDXS stock, with a simple moving average of -24.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CDXS is 87.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDXS on September 26, 2025 was 998.50K shares.

CDXS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Codexis Inc (NASDAQ: CDXS) has decreased by 0.00% when compared to last closing price of $2.4. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-28 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for the efficient and scalable manufacturing of complex therapeutics, today announced the Company will attend the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, being held September 3-5, 2025, in New York, New York.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDXS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for CDXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2024.

CDXS Trading at -11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXS fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Codexis Inc saw -16.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXS starting from Opaleye Management Inc., who purchased 84,220 shares at the price of $2.68 back on Jul 31 ’25. After this action, Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 12,544,220 shares of Codexis Inc, valued at $225,710 using the latest closing price.

Opaleye Management Inc., the 10% Owner of Codexis Inc, purchased 780 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that Opaleye Management Inc. is holding 12,545,000 shares at $2,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.0% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Codexis Inc stands at -1.14%. The total capital return value is set at -0.47%. Equity return is now at value -111.00%, with -48.09% for asset returns.

Based on Codexis Inc (CDXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -134.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-58.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Codexis Inc (CDXS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.