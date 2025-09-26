Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CCEP is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CCEP is 215.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCEP on September 26, 2025 was 1.87M shares.

CCEP stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) has decreased by -0.37% when compared to last closing price of $89.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-13 that I rate CCEP as Hold, as its current valuation already prices in much of its fundamental strength and near-term risk/reward is unattractive. CCEP delivered solid 1H25 results, with revenue and EBIT growth driven by strong execution, margin expansion, and successful brand activations. The company’s scale, exclusive Coca-Cola partnership, and focus on high-value categories provide a durable competitive advantage and support a positive long-term outlook.

CCEP’s Market Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has experienced a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month, and a -2.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for CCEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for CCEP’s stock, with a 2.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCEP

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to CCEP, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

CCEP Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCEP rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.12. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc saw 11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 17.99%, with 4.66% for asset returns.

Based on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.