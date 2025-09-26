Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) has jumped by 0.10% compared to previous close of $2.1. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-11 that Here is how Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Climb Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CLYM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLYM is -0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CLYM is 58.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLYM on September 26, 2025 was 539.47K shares.

CLYM’s Market Performance

CLYM’s stock has seen a -9.00% decrease for the week, with a -8.00% drop in the past month and a 78.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for Climb Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.95% for CLYM’s stock, with a 28.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLYM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CLYM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CLYM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $9 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLYM reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for CLYM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 06th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to CLYM, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

CLYM Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLYM fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Climb Bio Inc saw -67.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLYM starting from Brennan Aoife, who sold 20,618 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Jun 30 ’25. After this action, Brennan Aoife now owns 48,132 shares of Climb Bio Inc, valued at $25,154 using the latest closing price.

Pimblett Emily, the SVP, Finance & CAO of Climb Bio Inc, sold 1,242 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that Pimblett Emily is holding 18,888 shares at $1,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLYM

The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -22.92%, with -22.35% for asset returns.

Based on Climb Bio Inc (CLYM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -62.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-30.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.