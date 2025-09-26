Clear Secure Inc (YOU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) has decreased by -0.95% when compared to last closing price of $36.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that SANTA ANA, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) is 19.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YOU is 1.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for YOU is 87.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.09% of that float. On September 26, 2025, YOU’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

YOU’s Market Performance

YOU’s stock has seen a -1.81% decrease for the week, with a 0.08% rise in the past month and a 33.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for Clear Secure Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for YOU’s stock, with a 31.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $45 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to YOU, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

YOU Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.68. In addition, Clear Secure Inc saw 12.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from Liu Dennis W., who sold 2,027 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Liu Dennis W. now owns 11,896 shares of Clear Secure Inc, valued at $72,972 using the latest closing price.

Barkin Michael Z, the President of Clear Secure Inc, sold 16,050 shares at $35.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22 ’25, which means that Barkin Michael Z is holding 12,725 shares at $565,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.63% for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.35%. Equity return is now at value 128.70%, with 16.36% for asset returns.

Based on Clear Secure Inc (YOU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $149.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 792.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clear Secure Inc (YOU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.