Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KIDZ is -0.43.

The public float for KIDZ is 10.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIDZ on September 26, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

KIDZ stock’s latest price update

Classover Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KIDZ)’s stock price has dropped by -6.56% in relation to previous closing price of $1.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / Classover Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ; KIDZW) (“Classover” or the “Company”), a leading provider of K-12 educational AI, today announced an infrastructure upgrade supported by new Graphics Processing Unit (“GPU”) investments to accelerate the development of its AI Tutor and Learning Genome Initiative. The upgrade reflects the Company’s ongoing investment in advanced GPU resources, enabling faster model training, more efficient inference, and the scalability required for real-time classroom applications.

KIDZ’s Market Performance

Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) has experienced a -21.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.31% drop in the past month, and a -60.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.11% for KIDZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.68% for KIDZ’s stock, with a -80.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KIDZ Trading at -25.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIDZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -8.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIDZ fell by -21.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3207. In addition, Classover Holdings Inc saw -89.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KIDZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.74% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Classover Holdings Inc stands at -1.38%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -19.03%, with -13.03% for asset returns.

Based on Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -52.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $238.0 with net debt to EBITDA at -1.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 891.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Classover Holdings Inc (KIDZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.