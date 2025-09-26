Churchill Capital Corp IX (CCIX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIX) is 37.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCIX is -0.16.

The public float for CCIX is 28.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On September 26, 2025, CCIX’s average trading volume was 64.69K shares.

CCIX stock’s latest price update

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIX)’s stock price has soared by 0.09% in relation to previous closing price of $10.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CCIX’s Market Performance

CCIX’s stock has risen by 0.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly rise of 0.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.56% for Churchill Capital Corp IX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for CCIX’s stock, with a -0.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCIX Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIX rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IX saw 5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCIX

The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value 3.62%, with 3.50% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Churchill Capital Corp IX (CCIX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.