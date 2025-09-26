Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) has decreased by -1.15% when compared to last closing price of $54.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAKE has announced a global deal with Disney Branded Television for two seasons of live-action VFX series “Armorsaurs”, produced by MGA Entertainment.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) Right Now?

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAKE is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CAKE is 45.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAKE on September 26, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

CAKE’s Market Performance

CAKE stock saw a decrease of -1.49% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.83% for CAKE’s stock, with a -0.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $75 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAKE reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for CAKE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAKE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

CAKE Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.66. In addition, Cheesecake Factory Inc saw 37.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from Gordon David M, who sold 43,335 shares at the price of $63.06 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, Gordon David M now owns 24,532 shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc, valued at $2,732,839 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheesecake Factory Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 41.01%, with 5.27% for asset returns.

Based on Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $282.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.