Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS)'s stock price has plunge by -0.08%relation to previous closing price of $200.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS) Right Now?

Chart Industries Inc (NYSE: GTLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GTLS is at 1.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GTLS is 44.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.89% of that float. The average trading volume for GTLS on September 26, 2025 was 2.38M shares.

GTLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has seen a 0.21% increase in the past week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month, and a 19.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.38% for GTLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.19% for GTLS stock, with a simple moving average of 14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTLS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for GTLS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GTLS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $205 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTLS reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $205. The rating they have provided for GTLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GTLS, setting the target price at $193 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

GTLS Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.45%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTLS rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.53. In addition, Chart Industries Inc saw 60.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTLS starting from Brinkman Joseph Robert, who purchased 328 shares at the price of $149.78 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Brinkman Joseph Robert now owns 12,126 shares of Chart Industries Inc, valued at $49,126 using the latest closing price.

Vinci Gerald F, the VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc of Chart Industries Inc, purchased 175 shares at $147.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12 ’25, which means that Vinci Gerald F is holding 475 shares at $25,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Chart Industries Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.09%, with 2.92% for asset returns.

Based on Chart Industries Inc (GTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $916.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.