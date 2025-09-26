Ceribell Inc (CBLL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CBLL is 20.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% of that float. On September 26, 2025, CBLL’s average trading volume was 318.87K shares.

CBLL stock’s latest price update

Ceribell Inc (NASDAQ: CBLL)'s stock price has dropped by -7.45% in relation to previous closing price of $12.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CBLL’s Market Performance

Ceribell Inc (CBLL) has seen a -10.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.40% decline in the past month and a -41.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for CBLL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.88% for CBLL’s stock, with a -38.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBLL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CBLL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CBLL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $30 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBLL reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CBLL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to CBLL, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

CBLL Trading at -11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.48% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBLL starting from Woo Raymond, who sold 11,112 shares at the price of $12.11 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Woo Raymond now owns 167,704 shares of Ceribell Inc, valued at $134,566 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTSON REBECCA B, the Director of Ceribell Inc, sold 827 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that ROBERTSON REBECCA B is holding 9,215 shares at $9,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67% for the present operating margin

0.88% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceribell Inc stands at -0.64%. The total capital return value is set at -0.27%.

Based on Ceribell Inc (CBLL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$37.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ceribell Inc (CBLL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.