Celularity Inc (CELU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU) has decreased by 0.00% when compared to last closing price of $2.04.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that Company on Friday, August 29, 2025, filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025, respectively, in accord with its August 11, 2025 updated Nasdaq compliance plan. Company also announces notification by Nasdaq dated September 2, 2025, that it now complies with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Is It Worth Investing in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CELU is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CELU is 14.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.38% of that float. The average trading volume for CELU on September 26, 2025 was 261.56K shares.

CELU’s Market Performance

CELU’s stock has seen a -8.11% decrease for the week, with a -46.32% drop in the past month and a 10.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.30% for Celularity Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.31% for CELU’s stock, with a -6.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CELU by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for CELU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to CELU, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

CELU Trading at -31.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -47.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELU fell by -9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Celularity Inc saw -30.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CELU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.06% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Celularity Inc stands at -1.65%. The total capital return value is set at -0.92%. Equity return is now at value -6367.24%, with -57.60% for asset returns.

Based on Celularity Inc (CELU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-43.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celularity Inc (CELU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.