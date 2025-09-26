CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI)’s stock price has decreased by -13.30% compared to its previous closing price of $1.51. However, the company has seen a -26.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that – Industry veteran brings over 35 years of biotech experience as a successful entrepreneur and investor – Operating experience to significantly enhance development program of CID-103 (anti-CD38 mAb) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 26, 2025 / CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of James Huang as an Independent Director to the CASI Board of Directors, effective as of October 1, 2025. Mr. Huang brings over 35 years of experience building and investing in biopharma companies globally.

Is It Worth Investing in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CASI is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CASI is 3.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CASI on September 26, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

CASI’s Market Performance

CASI stock saw a decrease of -26.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.26% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.49% for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.11% for CASI stock, with a simple moving average of -37.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CASI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CASI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CASI reach a price target of $3.80. The rating they have provided for CASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CASI, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

CASI Trading at -31.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares sank -45.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASI fell by -25.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0193. In addition, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -76.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.36% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1.49%. The total capital return value is set at 6.56%. Equity return is now at value -1094.50%, with -110.99% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -97.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-34.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.