Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CRS stock has gone up by 3.29%, with a monthly gain of 3.88% and a quarterly plunge of -10.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Carpenter Technology Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.38% for CRS’s stock, with a 13.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) Right Now?

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41x compared to its average ratio. CRS has 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRS is 47.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRS on September 26, 2025 was 1.04M shares.

CRS stock’s latest price update

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS)’s stock price has increased by 6.60% compared to its previous closing price of $232.4. However, the company has seen a 3.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Momentum stocks like Wolverine, Carpenter Technology and Astera Labs show strong yearly gains despite recent pullbacks.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRS

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRS reach a price target of $220. The rating they have provided for CRS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CRS, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

CRS Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRS rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.85. In addition, Carpenter Technology Corp saw 54.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRS starting from KAROL STEVEN E, who sold 3,433 shares at the price of $245.78 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, KAROL STEVEN E now owns 180,000 shares of Carpenter Technology Corp, valued at $843,773 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carpenter Technology Corp stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 21.37%, with 11.09% for asset returns.

Based on Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $670.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.