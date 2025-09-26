Carlsmed Inc (CARL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Carlsmed Inc (NASDAQ: CARL) has dropped by -7.54% compared to previous close of $14.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced that effective after market close on September 22, 2025, it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index. This was part of the planned additions of select companies to this Index that had their IPO in the third quarter of 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlsmed Inc (NASDAQ: CARL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CARL is 9.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARL on September 26, 2025 was 241.96K shares.

CARL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for CARL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.06% for CARL’s stock, with a -3.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CARL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CARL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $18 based on the research report published on August 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CARL reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for CARL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 18th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CARL, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

CARL Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARL starting from B CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L., who purchased 1,333,333 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, B CAPITAL GROUP MANAGEMENT, L. now owns 5,013,839 shares of Carlsmed Inc, valued at $19,999,995 using the latest closing price.

Sidow Kevin, the Director of Carlsmed Inc, purchased 13,333 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24 ’25, which means that Sidow Kevin is holding 59,566 shares at $199,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARL

Equity return is now at value -212.36%, with -73.68% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carlsmed Inc (CARL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.