Caris Life Sciences Inc (CAI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Caris Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: CAI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.33%relation to previous closing price of $30.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that Caris Life Sciences stands out for its broad molecular and AI-driven cancer diagnostics but faces upcoming volatility as the IPO lock-up expires on 15 December 2025. CAI’s revenue growth is robust, driven primarily by molecular profiling, but overdependence on this segment and execution across diverse fronts pose risks. The company boasts industry-leading breadth—tissue and blood testing, early detection, monitoring, and biopharma partnerships—but faces strong, focused competitors in each segment.

Is It Worth Investing in Caris Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: CAI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CAI is 90.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for CAI on September 26, 2025 was 635.45K shares.

CAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Caris Life Sciences Inc (CAI) has seen a -11.07% decrease in the past week, with a -22.56% drop in the past month, and a 11.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for CAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.96% for CAI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CAI by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CAI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $32 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to CAI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

CAI Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -22.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.32% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAI starting from Denton John Russel, who purchased 7,500 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Denton John Russel now owns 123,591 shares of Caris Life Sciences Inc, valued at $157,500 using the latest closing price.

Brille Brian J, the insider of Caris Life Sciences Inc, purchased 30,000 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that Brille Brian J is holding 162,428 shares at $630,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Caris Life Sciences Inc stands at -0.58%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%.

Based on Caris Life Sciences Inc (CAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$182.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caris Life Sciences Inc (CAI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.