CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CARG is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CARG is 81.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.69% of that float. The average trading volume for CARG on September 26, 2025 was 1.03M shares.

CARG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) has dropped by -2.19% compared to previous close of $37.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-08 that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG ) Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference 2025 September 8, 2025 11:50 AM EDT Company Participants Jason Trevisan – CEO, CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Director Presentation Unknown Analyst All right. Well, it’s my pleasure to be joined on stage by Jason Trevisan, CEO of CarGurus.

CARG’s Market Performance

CarGurus Inc (CARG) has experienced a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.50% rise in the past month, and a 12.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for CARG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.11% for CARG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $35 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CARG, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

CARG Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.26. In addition, CarGurus Inc saw 24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARG starting from Zales Samuel, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $36.08 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Zales Samuel now owns 441,821 shares of CarGurus Inc, valued at $360,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%. Equity return is now at value 29.24%, with 17.54% for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $173.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CarGurus Inc (CARG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.