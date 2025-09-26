Caredx Inc (CDNA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.26% in relation to previous closing price of $15.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ – a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it has submitted its comment letter in response to the draft Local Coverage Determination (LCD) related to molecular testing for solid organ transplant rejection. The comment letter has.

Is It Worth Investing in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is 14.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDNA is 2.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CDNA is 50.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.90% of that float. On September 26, 2025, CDNA’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

CDNA’s Market Performance

The stock of Caredx Inc (CDNA) has seen a 0.68% increase in the past week, with a 16.08% rise in the past month, and a -22.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for CDNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.29% for CDNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNA reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for CDNA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CDNA, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

CDNA Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.99. In addition, Caredx Inc saw -46.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Novack Jeffrey Adam, who sold 2,688 shares at the price of $12.79 back on Aug 05 ’25. After this action, Novack Jeffrey Adam now owns 112,930 shares of Caredx Inc, valued at $34,381 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Caredx Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 20.73%, with 13.47% for asset returns.

Based on Caredx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$33.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Caredx Inc (CDNA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.