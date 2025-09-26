Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRDL is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRDL is 79.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On September 26, 2025, CRDL’s average trading volume was 785.98K shares.

CRDL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) has decreased by 0.00% when compared to last closing price of $1.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-08-11 that Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 11, 2025) – Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) (“Cardiol” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it will participate in a Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity’s 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA, on August 12, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Cardiol website (www.cardiolrx.com/investors/events-presentations/).

CRDL’s Market Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) has experienced a -3.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.57% drop in the past month, and a -23.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for CRDL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.51% for CRDL stock, with a simple moving average of -10.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRDL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CRDL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on June 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CRDL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CRDL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

CRDL Trading at -8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0857. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc saw -50.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

The total capital return value is set at -2.19%. Equity return is now at value -271.56%, with -159.53% for asset returns.

Based on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -175.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-40.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.