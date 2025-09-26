Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRDF is 61.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.99% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of CRDF was 1.79M shares.

CRDF stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) has decreased by -1.45% when compared to last closing price of $2.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-30 that Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Q2 Loss Down 19%

CRDF’s Market Performance

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has seen a -5.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.69% decline in the past month and a -35.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for CRDF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for CRDF stock, with a simple moving average of -38.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDF stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for CRDF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CRDF in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $19 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDF reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for CRDF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

CRDF Trading at -19.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc saw -20.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from PACE GARY W, who purchased 275,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Jul 30 ’25. After this action, PACE GARY W now owns 1,330,676 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc, valued at $673,750 using the latest closing price.

PACE GARY W, the Director of Cardiff Oncology Inc, purchased 15,000 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30 ’25, which means that PACE GARY W is holding 1,345,676 shares at $36,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-99.51% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardiff Oncology Inc stands at -93.45%. The total capital return value is set at -0.92%. Equity return is now at value -91.93%, with -71.96% for asset returns.

Based on Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -35.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$48.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 230.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.