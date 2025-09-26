Calumet Inc (CLMT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT)’s stock price has increased by 1.65% compared to its previous closing price of $18.51. However, the company has seen a 1.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-03 that Calumet delivered a strong quarter, outperforming expectations with robust cost controls and positive results from both specialty and renewable segments. MRL achieved industry-leading breakeven costs and positive EBITDA despite a challenging renewable fuels market, positioning Calumet as a standout operator. Upcoming catalysts include the MaxSAF-150 project and a higher EPA RVO, which should drive significant cash flow and margin expansion in 2026.

Is It Worth Investing in Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CLMT is 67.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.45% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of CLMT was 1.01M shares.

CLMT’s Market Performance

The stock of Calumet Inc (CLMT) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a 17.59% rise in the past month, and a 20.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for CLMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.81% for CLMT’s stock, with a 21.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLMT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CLMT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CLMT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLMT reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for CLMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to CLMT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

CLMT Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLMT rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.78. In addition, Calumet Inc saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Morical Gregory J, the SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL of Calumet Inc, sold 25,123 shares at $16.69 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16 ’25, which means that Morical Gregory J is holding 39,415 shares at $419,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Calumet Inc stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%.

Based on Calumet Inc (CLMT), the company’s capital structure generated -0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $164.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Calumet Inc (CLMT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.