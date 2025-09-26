Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.04% in relation to its previous close of $25.53. However, the company has experienced a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) offers stability, dividend growth, and long-term capital preservation, contrasting with high-yield, high-risk alternatives. BEP’s yield on cost of 5.78% is more sustainable than double-digit RICs and BDCs, which often face NAV and share price declines. BEP is 48% owned by Brookfield Corporation (BN), focusing on renewable assets, and offers investors exposure via BEP, BEPC, or BEPC:CA tickers.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BEP is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BEP is 281.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume of BEP on September 26, 2025 was 427.52K shares.

BEP’s Market Performance

BEP stock saw an increase of -0.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.24% and a quarterly increase of -0.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for BEP stock, with a simple moving average of 7.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEP

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEP reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BEP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BEP, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

BEP Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEP fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.28. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP saw -4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -5.97%, with -0.28% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 8.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.