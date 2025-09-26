Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BEPC is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BEPC is 144.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEPC on September 26, 2025 was 819.79K shares.

BEPC stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Renewable Corp (NYSE: BEPC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.11% in relation to previous closing price of $34.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) offers stability, dividend growth, and long-term capital preservation, contrasting with high-yield, high-risk alternatives. BEP’s yield on cost of 5.78% is more sustainable than double-digit RICs and BDCs, which often face NAV and share price declines. BEP is 48% owned by Brookfield Corporation (BN), focusing on renewable assets, and offers investors exposure via BEP, BEPC, or BEPC:CA tickers.

BEPC’s Market Performance

BEPC’s stock has fallen by -1.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.03% and a quarterly rise of 4.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Brookfield Renewable Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for BEPC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEPC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEPC reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for BEPC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BEPC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

BEPC Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.88. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corp saw 9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corp stands at -0.44%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -63.28%, with -3.41% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.99 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 124.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 126.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.